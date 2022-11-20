World Cup 2022

Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups?

Only one nation currently holds the top spot

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports will be up for grabs in Qatar this year.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and soon, 32 teams from around the globe will be competing for the chance to lift the infamous trophy in December. 

Let’s comb through the tournament’s history to see which nations have won the most World Cups:

Who has won the most World Cups?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Brazil is the nation that has won the most World Cups with five, though two European countries are hoping to tie the record this year. 

Here’s a breakdown of the 21 World Cup winners dating back to 1930:

  • Brazil: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
  • Germany: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
  • Italy: 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
  • Argentina: 2 (1978, 1986)
  • France: 2 (1998, 2018)
  • Uruguay: 2 (1930, 1950)
  • Spain: 1 (2010)
  • England: 1 (1966)

Has any nation won back-to-back World Cups?

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

World Cup 2022 8 hours ago

Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?

World Cup 2022 8 hours ago

Every VAR Call at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) are the only two nations to win back-to-back titles in World Cup history. Italy beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 in 1934 and Hungary 4-2 in 1938 while Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2 in 1958 and Czechoslovakia 3-1 in 1962. 

Which teams made the World Cup Final but didn’t win?

Five countries have reached a World Cup Final but are still waiting to hoist the trophy. 

Here’s a breakdown of every runner-up in the final, including nations that have won:

  • Germany: 4 (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002)
  • Netherlands: 3 (1974, 1978, 2010)
  • Argentina: 3 (1930, 1990, 2014)
  • Brazil: 2 (1950, 1998)
  • Italy: 2 (1970, 1994)
  • Czechoslovakia: 2 (1934, 1962)
  • Hungary: 2 (1938, 1954)
  • Sweden: 1 (1958)
  • Croatia: 1 (2018)

In 1993, Czechoslovakia split and became two teams: Czech Republic and Slovakia. 

Which confederation has won the most World Cups?

With six confederations in FIFA, only two have seen their representative countries win the World Cup: UEFA (Europe) and CONMEBOL (South America). CONCACAF (North America/Caribbean), CAF (Africa), AFC (Asia) and OFC (Oceania) have not had a country reach the final.

Here’s the breakdown between UEFA and CONMEBOL in the World Cup Final:

  • UEFA: 28 appearances, 12 wins, 16 runner-ups
  • CONMEBOL: 14 appearances, 9 wins, 5 runner-ups

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us