World Cup 2022

VAR Overturns First Goal of 2022 World Cup by Ecuador

Ecuador appeared to score the first goal of the 2022 World Cup on a header but it was overruled by VAR.

By Julia Elbaba

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Not so fast, Ecuador. 

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia appeared to score on a header just two minutes into the 2022 World Cup before it was overturned by VAR technology

The first goal of the tournament had Ecuador fans in Al Bayt Stadium up on their feet after the goal was impressively assisted by defender Fexlis Torres with an overhead hit.

VAR, a video assistant referee, gives selection officials a chance to watch matches on various screens with the option to repeat the action in slow motion and review calls.

Valencia went on to grab the first goal of the tournament, giving Ecuador a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 16th minute.

