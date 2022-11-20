VAR Overturns First Goal of 2022 World Cup by Ecuador

Not so fast, Ecuador.

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia appeared to score on a header just two minutes into the 2022 World Cup before it was overturned by VAR technology.

The first goal of the tournament had Ecuador fans in Al Bayt Stadium up on their feet after the goal was impressively assisted by defender Fexlis Torres with an overhead hit.

VAR, a video assistant referee, gives selection officials a chance to watch matches on various screens with the option to repeat the action in slow motion and review calls.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Valencia went on to grab the first goal of the tournament, giving Ecuador a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 16th minute.

The match is available to stream online in English through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.