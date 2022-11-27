Top Three Moments From Day 8 of 2022 World Cup

The Round of 16 picture soon will take shape.

World Cup advancement scenarios have been determined with the final group stage games approaching.

On Day 8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Germany stayed alive with a late goal in a 1-1 draw against Spain. Costa Rica bounced back from a 7-0 loss to stun Japan with a 1-0 victory. Morocco's substitutes led the way in a 2-0 upset over Belgium. Croatia scored four unanswered goals in a 4-1 win after Canada found the back of the net for the first time in its World Cup history.

Here were the top three moments from Day 8:

Niclas Füllkrug helps Germany stay alive

Time was running out on Germany.

After getting upset by Japan in its opening match, Germany needed a victory against Spain on Sunday to have a chance of advancing to the knockout round. With Germany trailing by a goal in the closing minutes, Niclas Füllkrug fired from inside the penalty box and past Spain keeper Unai Simon for the equalizer. The two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

For Germany to advance, they now need to beat Costa Rica and Japan needs to lose to Spain on Thursday.

Costa Rica bounces back to stun Japan

Costa Rica was coming off a disappointing loss and Japan was coming off a stunning victory. The two teams had a role reversal on Sunday.

Costa Rica bounced back from its 7-0 loss to Spain by defeating Japan 1-0 on a goal by Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute.

Japan, which had a shocking victory over Germany in its opener, had multiple chances to score the equalizer during one sequence in the closing minutes but were stopped by Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Costa Rica, Spain and Japan each have three points in the Group E standings heading into the finales on Thursday.

Morocco's substitutes spark rally in upset over Belgium

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal spent the first half on the Moroccan bench. They became heroes in the second half.

Each substitute scored in Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium, which was ranked No. 2 in the world. The win puts Morocco at the top of Group F with one game to play.

Sabiri curled a free kick under Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 73rd minute to give Morocco a 1-0 win.

Aboukhlal sealed it in stoppage time, firing into the back of the net during the 92nd minute.

Morocco will face Canada, while Belgium will battle Croatia in the finales on Thursday.