Serbia Looks to Upset Switzerland to Reach Round of 16: Here's How to Watch, Stream

The group stages are coming to a close and it’s time to see what Serbia and Switzerland are made of.

So far, the two clubs have experienced quite the trek in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with only one win clinched for the two teams combined. Sitting in second place in the Group G standings is Switzerland, which has one win and one loss. Following them is Serbia, which sits in fourth place having tied and lost a game.

Now that the two have faced their counterparts in Group G (Cameroon and Brazil), it’s time for the two nations to battle it out for the chance to advance to the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about this decisive Group G finale:

When is Switzerland vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Switzerland and Serbia will face off on Friday, Dec. 2.

What time is the Switzerland vs. Serbia World Cup match?

Kickoff for Switzerland-Serbia is set for 10 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Switzerland vs. Serbia match

You can watch all games in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream Switzerland vs. Serbia match online

For Spanish streams go to, Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

The matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

How can Switzerland advance to the round of 16?

In order to advance to the next round, Switzerland must either win or draw in their game against Serbia.

How can Serbia advance to the round of 16?

In order to advance to the next round, Serbia must win against Switzerland and Cameroon must lose to Brazil.