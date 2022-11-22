Saudi Arabia Declares Public Holiday on Wednesday After Argentina Win

Saudi Arabia fans, rejoice.

After the Green Falcons’ colossal 2-1 upset over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, King Salman ordered a public holiday for the nation on Wednesday.

#BREAKING: King Salman orders that tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a holiday for all employees in public and private sectors as well as for students in all phases of education, in celebration of #SaudiArabia's stunning victory against Argentina in #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/LaLtW5cycd — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) November 22, 2022

Employees in Saudi Arabia working in the government and private sectors and students in all phases of education will enjoy the day off thanks to two goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari.

Messi and Co. took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to a penalty kick, and could’ve added on to the lead if not for multiple offside goals that were defended well by Saudi Arabia’s high line.

The momentum completely flipped in the second half with Alshehri’s tight finish to the bottom right corner in the 48th minute, which was followed up by a thumping hit from Aldawsari just five minutes later.

Argentina came into the tournament as heavy favorites to take home the World Cup title, but its momentum – and a 36-game unbeaten run – came to an abrupt halt at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

The Green Falcons will take on Poland in their second Group C game on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.