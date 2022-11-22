Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Declares Public Holiday on Wednesday After Argentina Win

Saudi Arabia's miraculous upset has led to a public holiday for the nation

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

Saudi Arabia fans, rejoice.

After the Green Falcons’ colossal 2-1 upset over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, King Salman ordered a public holiday for the nation on Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Employees in Saudi Arabia working in the government and private sectors and students in all phases of education will enjoy the day off thanks to two goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari. 

Messi and Co. took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to a penalty kick, and could’ve added on to the lead if not for multiple offside goals that were defended well by Saudi Arabia’s high line. 

The momentum completely flipped in the second half with Alshehri’s tight finish to the bottom right corner in the 48th minute, which was followed up by a thumping hit from Aldawsari just five minutes later. 

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

FIFA 9 hours ago

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

France 10 hours ago

Olivier Giroud, Didier Deschamps Confident After France's Opening Win vs. Australia

Argentina came into the tournament as heavy favorites to take home the World Cup title, but its momentum – and a 36-game unbeaten run – came to an abrupt halt at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

The Green Falcons will take on Poland in their second Group C game on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. 

This article tagged under:

Saudi ArabiaArgentinaLionel Messi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us