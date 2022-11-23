USMNT

Pele Congratulates USA's Timothy Weah After World Cup Goal Against Wales

Weah became the first player since Pele in 1958 to score a World Cup goal against Wales

By AP

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Brazil great Pele congratulated United States forward Timothy Weah for scoring his debut goal in the World Cup in the Americans' 1-1 draw with Wales.

Weah got his goal in the 36th minute of Monday's game to become the first player to score against Wales in a World Cup since Pele, who was 17 years old when he did it in 1958. That was the last time Wales played at the World Cup before this year in Qatar.

Weah posted a photo of him celebrating the goal on Instagram and Pele congratulated him in the comments section.

“Congratulations. It was a beautiful goal. Keep dreaming, dreams come true,” Pele wrote.

Weah responded to “Papa Pele” by thanking him for the “inspiring message.”

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT 12 hours ago

USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

Thanksgiving Oct 20

Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Games Will Be Played on Thanksgiving?

“It is such a blessing and an honor to receive such an inspiring message from The King himself,” Weah wrote. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for the world and us young black men. Grandes Abracos.”

The 22-year-old Weah is the son of George Weah, the current president of Liberia and the 1995 world player of the year. Weah has scored four goals in 26 appearances for the United States.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USMNTBrazilWalesPelé
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us