Brazil played its second Group G showdown against Switzerland without its key player Neymar in attendance.

The star striker stayed at the hotel where he received therapy for a right ankle injury he sustained during the team's second match in Qatar.

Neymar was the only player who did not make it to Stadium 974 on Monday even though Danilo, who also had to sit out due to injury, was present with the team.

Although there is no timetable set for Neymar's return as he seeks to win his first major title with Brazil, the 30-year-old is expected to be back in action at the 2022 World Cup.

Midfielder Fred stepped in as Neymar's replacement on Monday while Éder Militão entered play for Danilo in the right back position.

Injuries have kept Neymar off the field in other big moments, including the 2019 Copa América (ankle) and 2014 World Cup (back).

Brazil went on to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advances to the knockout stages for the 14th straight World Cup.

Brazil is set to take on Cameroon on Friday in the last group match ahead of the knockout stage.