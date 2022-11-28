Neymar, Brazil Praises Casemiro For Clutch Game-Winning Goal

Clutch Casemiro.
A goal from the Brazilian midfielder in the 83rd minute vs. Switzerland helped secure the Seleçao a Group H victory and a spot into the 2022 World Cup knockout stage on Monday.
Casemiro hit a perfectly executed strike past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the top right corner of the net to earn his sixth international goal and his first at a World Cup.
Not only did the goal thrill Brazilian fans but also Neymar, who was at the team's hotel getting injury treatment during the game. He expressed his excitement via Twitter.
Here's how the rest of Brazilian fan base is reacting:
While Neymar is in his hotel getting treatment to help heal his injured ankle, fans are missing the Brazilian star.