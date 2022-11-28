Neymar, Brazil Praises Casemiro For Clutch Game-Winning Goal

Clutch Casemiro.

A goal from the Brazilian midfielder in the 83rd minute vs. Switzerland helped secure the Seleçao a Group H victory and a spot into the 2022 World Cup knockout stage on Monday.

Casemiro hit a perfectly executed strike past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the top right corner of the net to earn his sixth international goal and his first at a World Cup.

Not only did the goal thrill Brazilian fans but also Neymar, who was at the team's hotel getting injury treatment during the game. He expressed his excitement via Twitter.

Casemiro é o melhor volante do mundo há muito tempo — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 28, 2022 In English, Neymar's tweet translates to: "Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time."

Here's how the rest of Brazilian fan base is reacting:

CASEMIRO PLAYS FOR MY FOOTBALL CLUB pic.twitter.com/Vnf5hoQFtD — 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SznTenHag) November 28, 2022

That Brazil goal...



Vinicius -> Rodrygo -> Casemiro. pic.twitter.com/G151h3afpj — Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) November 28, 2022

Vini, Rodrygo and casemiro combining for the goal pic.twitter.com/eT34eCYB3x — Don Fede (@RMAreigns) November 28, 2022

While Neymar is in his hotel getting treatment to help heal his injured ankle, fans are missing the Brazilian star.

Neymar trying to win a penalty from his hotel room

pic.twitter.com/clzii5WUYG — george (@StokeyyG2) November 28, 2022

After hating on Neymar Now y’all missing him already…. Smh 🤦‍♂️



Keep on healing Neymar. Hexa awaits you. pic.twitter.com/m6rNxSgfo9 — Phavy 🇳🇬 🇬🇧🦅 (@badgendary) November 28, 2022

Congrats to you and your team on moving to the next level of play @neymarjr ! My son LOVES watching you play, he's a huge fan ❤️ (needs an updated Jersey 😆) pic.twitter.com/y52IbD8Krz — Emily Hetland (@e1rlindsay) November 28, 2022