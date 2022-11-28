Brazil

Neymar, Brazil Praises Casemiro For Clutch Game-Winning Goal

Brazil's midfielder Casemiro scored the lone goal of the game vs. Switzerland to help his team advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup

By Julia Elbaba

Clutch Casemiro.

A goal from the Brazilian midfielder in the 83rd minute vs. Switzerland helped secure the Seleçao a Group H victory and a spot into the 2022 World Cup knockout stage on Monday.

Casemiro hit a perfectly executed strike past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the top right corner of the net to earn his sixth international goal and his first at a World Cup.

Not only did the goal thrill Brazilian fans but also Neymar, who was at the team's hotel getting injury treatment during the game. He expressed his excitement via Twitter.

In English, Neymar's tweet translates to: "Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time."

Here's how the rest of Brazilian fan base is reacting:

While Neymar is in his hotel getting treatment to help heal his injured ankle, fans are missing the Brazilian star.

This article tagged under:

BrazilNeymar
