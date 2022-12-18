Lionel Messi Scores Penalty in World Cup Final vs. France

One step closer.

Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.

Angel Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the knockout stage games due to an injury, won the penalty by getting Ousmane Dembele to foul him in a one-on-one situation on the left-hand flank.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Messi then went up to the spot and slotted it to the right-hand corner that sent French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

It marked Messi's sixth goal of the tournament, putting him above Kylian Mbappe for first in the Golden Boot Award race. It was his fourth goal via penalty in Qatar.