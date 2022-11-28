Jean-Charles Castelletto Scores Cameroon's First 2022 World Cup Goal

Jean-Charles Castelletto’s first international goal came at the perfect time for Cameroon.

The 27-year-old center back put his country up 1-0 in its Group G match against Serbia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday. It was Cameroon’s first goal of the tournament and Castelletto’s first goal in 16 appearances with the national team.

Pierre Kunde delivered a free kick from the left side in the 29th minute. Nicolas Nkoulou deflected it to the far corner, where an unmarked Castelletto tapped it into the Serbian net.

Cameroon dropped its 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday against Switzerland. Serbia also lost its first Group G match in a 2-0 defeat against Brazil, making Monday’s match all the more critical for both sides.

Cameroon has not made it out of the World Cup group stage since 1990.