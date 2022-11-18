How to Watch Spain Vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match

Spain and Costa Rica are set to make their 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts in Qatar.

Spain returns to the big stage as one of only eight countries ever to win the FIFA World Cup (2010). La Furia Roja have also made the most World Cup final appearances with 16.

While Costa Rica does not have a World Cup title, Los Ticos has proven to be one of the most successful national teams in Central America, winning three CONCACAF Championships, claiming four Copa Centroamericana tournaments and becoming the only national team in the region to have played in the FIFA World Cup five times, qualifying four times.

A dynamite Spain squad in Barcelona trio of Ferran Torres, Pedri and Gavi with stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will serve as quite the challenge for Costa Rica veterans Keylor Navas, Kendall Watson, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell along with their young, 26-team squad.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Spain-Costa Rica match:

When does Spain play Costa Rica?

Spain and Costa Rica are scheduled to faceoff on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

What time does Spain play Costa Rica?

The Spain vs. Costa Rica game will begin at 7 p.m. local time in Qatar, 11 a.m. ET in the United States. Those on the west coast of America can tune in at 8 a.m. P.T.

What stadium is Spain playing Costa Rica?

The game will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

How to watch the Spain vs. Costa Rica match

The game will air live in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Spain vs. Costa Rica match

The match is available to stream online through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.

Spain vs. Costa Rica - Group E | 11 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock