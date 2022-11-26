How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match

Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line.

Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win but Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will be sent home packing if Mexico grabs the win, making for a shocking turn of events to start the 2022 World Cup.

In Mexico’s first group clash, the El Tri collected one point in its 0-0 tie with Poland on Tuesday while Argentina finished the day pointless after going down in an upset to Saudi Arabia 2-1.

Mexico almost found itself in a similar situation to Argentina but was able to preserve a tie when Guillermo Ochoa mustered a remarkable PK save off Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

So, let’s get into it. Here’s everything you need to know to tune into Mexico-Argentina:

When does Mexico play Argentina?

Mexico and Argentina are scheduled to face off on Saturday, Nov. 26.

What time does Mexico play Argentina?

The Mexico vs. Argentina game will begin at 10 p.m. local time in Qatar, 2 p.m. ET in the United States. Those on the West Coast of America can tune in at 11 a.m. PT.

What stadium will host Mexico and Argentina?

The game will be held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

How to watch Mexico play Argentina

The game will air live in English on Fox Sports 1 and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Mexico vs. Argentina match

The match is available to stream online through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.

Mexico vs. Argentina - Group C | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

World Cup Group C standings

Mexico and Argentina are at the bottom of the Group C table entering their tilt on Saturday.

Poland sits atop the group with four points after drawing Mexico on Tuesday and beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 on Saturday. Saudi Arabia had a chance to punch its ticket to the knockout stage against Poland, but it instead has three points through two matches.

Argentina’s back is against the wall against Mexico. If it loses, it will become the second team in the tournament to be eliminated from knockout contention. If Argentina ties Mexico, even a win against Poland in its Group C finale would not guarantee a spot in the knockout stage. Argentina is still in control of its destiny, though, as wins over Mexico and Poland would secure the team a spot in the round of 16.

If Mexico draws Argentina, it can clinch a spot in the knockout stage with a win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. If Mexico loses to Argentina, it will need a win over Saudi Arabia and an Argentina win over Poland to advance, and that scenario will also require the goal differential tiebreaker to be in its favor.