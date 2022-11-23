How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?

When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?

This is a great question considering refs, specifically soccer refs, have one of the most underrated jobs in the sports stratosphere. Not only do they have to make the tough calls, but they have to keep up with all the players on the field.

So, before the first whistle blows in Qatar, let’s take a look at how much referees will be compensated for their hard work on the field:

How much will referees be paid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

We don’t know the exact amount referees will receive for their World Cup duties, but we can estimate based on 2018 evidence.

During the last World Cup, which took place in Russia in 2018, the managerial body of the FIFA World Cup decided that each match referee would be compensated $70,000 for their involvement in the tournament.

In 2014, the referees were paid $50,000 for their World Cup involvement.

How much will referees be paid per match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Again, we don’t know the exact number here, but we can take an educated guess based on the 2018 values. In Russia, World Cup referees were paid $3,000 per match

How many referees will be participating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

A total of 36 referees have been chosen to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s group stages, not including assistant referees.

The later stages of the tournament, including the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, etc., will be worked by the referees who make the best impressions during the group round.

Will there be any female referees in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Yes! The Qatar World Cup will be the first-ever World Cup to have three female referees officiating. This is the first time in the event’s 92-year history that female referees were chosen for a men’s World Cup.

Three additional women were also chosen to be assistant referees.