Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia

We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of individual brilliance in a 2-0 victory over Serbia.

In the 73rd minute at Lusail Stadium, Vinicius Jr. fed the ball to Richarlison in the middle of Serbia's box. Richarlison controlled the pass by knocking the ball into the air with his left foot.

He then turned his back to the goal before firing a scissor kick into the back of the net.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Simply stunning.

The insane goal gave Brazil a 2-0 lead and Richalison his second score of the match.

The 25-year-old Tottenham star broke the scoreless tie in the 62nd minute by knocking home a rebound off a shot from Vinicius Jr.

While it might not have exactly been reflected in the final score, Brazil looked like a dangerous side in its opener. The Brazilians, who earned FIFA's No. 1 ranking ahead of the World Cup, recorded eight shots on goal and 22 overall against Serbia.

Now atop Group G, Brazil will look to keep things rolling when it faces Switzerland on Monday.