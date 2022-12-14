France Vs. Morocco: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates

Goliath beat David at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Defending champion France moved onto the 2022 World Cup Final with a semifinal victory over Cinderella Morocco. Theo Hernández scored five minutes into the match and Randal Kolo Muani padded the lead as Les Bleus earned a 2-0 win.

France will now face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the final on Sunday, while Morocco will battle Croatia in Saturday’s third-place match.

Here’s a look at France’s semifinal triumph over Morocco: