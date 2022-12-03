France Repeat Quest Begins With Poland in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch

France is now four wins away from repeating as World Cup champion.

Their quest to do so, an accomplishment that has been done just twice and not since 1962 when Brazil won two straight, continues with a knockout stage matchup against Poland.

France, which finished first in Group D and was the first team in the tournament to advance, are heavily favored against a Poland team that advanced to the round of 16 with a less-than inspiring performance. Should Poland pull off a stunning upset, they will advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1982. Poland matched its best World Cup showing that year, defeating France in the third-place game.

Here’s how to watch France and Poland in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When is the France vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

France and Poland will face off on Sunday, Dec. 4.

What time is the France vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the France vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

France and Poland will play at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

How to watch the France vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the France vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

France/Poland - Round of 16 | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock