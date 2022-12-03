Fans Explode With Pride as Argentina Advances to Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Victory Over Australia

Let’s just say Lionel Messi has been prolific. He is part of a well-oiled Argentine football squad.
Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the star forward has scored three goals for Argentina, including one on Saturday, which led the Blue and Whites to dominate Australia and advance to the quarterfinals.
In Saturday’s round of 16 matchup, Argentina managed to knock out Australia after goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez. Now, Argentina will continue on to face the Netherlands, which beat the United States 3-1, in the next phase of the tournament.
The team avoided a consecutive knockout round upset after they were beaten by France in the 2018 World Cup’s round of 16 and were eliminated. And clearly, fans are ecstatic. Let’s see how Argentine fans are celebrating the big win.
These are fans in Buenos Aires celebrating Messi’s goal that put Argentina on the board in the 34th minute:
Clearly, fans are celebrating the Argentine squad:
Fans of Messi are showing their love:
But there’s no doubt people are commending Australia, despite its elimination, for their performance in the tournament: