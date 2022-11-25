Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands

Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands.

After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward again put the Dutch in front Friday with a goal in the opening minutes of their matchup against Ecuador.

That penchant for finding the back of the net has made the 23-year-old Gakpo the early breakout star of the World Cup.

Gakpo fired a liner past Ecuador goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez in the sixth minute to give the Netherlands an early 1-0 lead that they took into the half.

His goal in Monday's victory came in the 84th minute for the Netherlands, which was playing in their first World Cup match since 2014.

Gakpo sent a header just past the outstretched arms of Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to break the tie.