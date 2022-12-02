Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé.

Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message "Get Well Soon."

Brazil fans hold up 'Pelé get well soon' during the national anthem ❤️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xlRC7XqiaL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer star, who had a colon tumor removed last year, was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his medication. On Wednesday, the hospital said Pelé was in stable condition after arriving “for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor.”

A building near the stadium also displayed an image of Pelé with get-well wishes.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit," Pelé wrote in an Instagram post Thursday along with a photo showing the building in Qatar that displayed his picture. "It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes.”

Pelé, who played for Brazil's national team from 1957 to 1971, is the only player to win three World Cups. He is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Pelé's hospitalization came with Brazil on the cusp of securing the top spot in Group G, having already advanced to the round of 16.

“It's sad to hear this news about Pelé on the day of a Brazil match at the World Cup,” 41-year-old Brazil fan Rafael Bistelli told the Associated Press. “We are trying to send him our positive energy from here.”

