How does the Women's World Cup group stage work?

The 2023 Women's World Cup is set to bring lots of exciting but intense soccer action in New Zealand and Australia.

This year, there will be more competition than ever with an expanded format of teams competing.

But before we get to the knockout stage, teams have to grind through the group stages, hoping to rack up enough points to advance.

Here we look at how these early rounds work and the teams in each group:

How does the group stage work in World Cup 2023?

The group stage is essentially a round-robin tournament.

The four teams in each group will play each opponent in their group once in hopes of advancing to the knockout stage. Only two teams per group advance after the six group games.

Teams are ordered within their group based on their results. Teams receive three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero for a loss.

If two or more teams are tied with the same number of points within the group, a series of tiebreakers will determine the teams' order.

The tiebreaker format is as follows:

Group points Group goal difference Group goals scored Head-to-head record Fair play record Drawing of lots

What is the new group stage format at the World Cup?

The new format of the 2023 Women's World Cup features 32 teams split into eight groups of four.

In 1991, only 12 teams competed in the tournament while, 1999 saw the field increase to 16 teams. In 2015 and 2019, the tournament had a 24-team format.

How many groups are there in the Women's World Cup?

There are eight groups in the Women's World Cup -- Group A to Group H.

They are as follows:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China PR

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

Jamaica

France

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H