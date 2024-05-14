Has a WNBA team ever won 3 straight titles? Aces can make rare history in 2024

Will the Las Vegas Aces make it three WNBA titles in as many seasons?

Las Vegas enters the 2024 campaign on the heels of a dominant two-year run where they've twice been crowned as champions.

Since Becky Hammon took over as head coach, Las Vegas has gone a combined 60-16 in the regular season and 16-3 in the playoffs en route to capturing the franchise's first two WNBA titles.

A'ja Wilson and Co. made history by going back-to-back last year, and they'll join even more rarefied air if they can pull off a three-repeat in 2024...

How many WNBA teams have won consecutive championships?

The Aces last year became just the third franchise to win consecutive titles, joining the Los Angeles Sparks and the now-disbanded Houston Comets.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Has a WNBA team ever won three straight championships?

Yes, but it's only been achieved once.

How many WNBA teams have won three straight championships?

The Comets are the only team in WNBA history to win three or more championships in a row. Powered by a Big Three of Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, Houston won the first four WNBA titles from 1997-2000.

The Sparks, meanwhile, went back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.

What WNBA team has won the most championships?

The Comets are tied with the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm for the most WNBA titles with four. The Sparks, Dallas Wings -- formerly the Detroit Shock -- and Phoenix Mercury have three championships apiece, while the Aces are the only other franchise with multiple titles.

List of WNBA champions by year

Here's a look at every WNBA champion by year:

2023: Las Vegas Aces

2022: Las Vegas Aces

2021: Chicago Sky

2020: Seattle Storm

2019: Washington Mystics

2018: Seattle Storm

2017: Minnesota Lynx

2016: Los Angeles Sparks

2015: Minnesota Lynx

2014: Phoenix Mercury

2013: Minnesota Lynx

2012: Indiana Fever

2011: Minnesota Lynx

2010: Seattle Storm

2009: Phoenix Mercury

2008: Detroit Shock

2007: Phoenix Mercury

2006: Detroit Shock

2005: Sacramento Monarchs

2004: Seattle Storm

2003: Detroit Shock

2002: Los Angeles Sparks

2001: Los Angeles Sparks

2000: Houston Comets

1999: Houston Comets

1998: Houston Comets

1997: Houston Comets

With the draft complete, here’s a look at key dates going into the 2024 WNBA campaign.