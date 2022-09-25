NFL

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Raises Seahawks' Flag Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

WNBA star Sue Bird teamed up with a fellow Seattle team to honor home game tradition

By Kristen Conti

There’s nothing Seattle fans like better than athletes hyping up other athletes.

Four-time WNBA Champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird showed her support for her fellow Seattle athletes ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The recently-retired Seattle Storm point guard did the honor of raising the Seahawks’ flag before kickoff. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the most cherished traditions at Lumen Field is the raising of the 12th Man Flag in the South Endzone before home games. 

This honorary tradition is usually performed by a former player, a local celebrity or a Seattle sports legend.

For Sunday’s Week 3 matchup, the Seahawks chose Seattle’s very own Bird to raise the flag.

Sports

New York Jets

Burrow Leads Bengals to 1st Win of Season, 27-12 Over Jets

Miami Dolphins

WATCH: Miami Dolphins Block Own Kick With ‘Butt Punt' Vs. Buffalo Bills

Bird, who retired this fall, is known as one of the best players to ever enter the WNBA. She is a four-time WNBA Champion, a thirteen-time WNBA All-Star and a five-time Olympic gold medalist. 

Bird was and always will be a face Seattle will cherish – and she was the face of the Storm for 20 years. 

This article tagged under:

NFLwnbaSeattle SeahawksSue Bird
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us