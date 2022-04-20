tennis

Wimbledon Bans Players From Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine War

Among the prominent players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings

By Chris Lehourites

The Wimbledon brand as seen at The All England Tennis and Croquet Club, April 1, 2020, in London, England. The All England Club cancelled Wimbledon for the first time since World War II on Wednesday, as countries around the world grapple with outbreaks of COVID-19 cases at home and abroad. Wimbledon was scheduled to play June 29 to July 12.
Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday.

Among the prominent players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2; men’s No. 8 Andrey Rublev; Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021 and is No. 4 in the WTA rankings; Victoria Azarenka, former women’s No. 1 who has won the Australian Open twice; and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the French Open runner-up last year.

Wimbledon begins on June 27.

Russian athletes have been banned from competing in many sports following their country’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has aided Russia in the war.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tennisRussiaUkraineRussia-Ukraine WarBelarus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us