Remembering Willie Mays: New York baseball world reacts to the passing of legendary ‘Say Hey Kid'

Reaction was swift and widespread from the New York sports world and beyond to the death of baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays. He died Tuesday at age 93, Mays' family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced. Mays’ electrifying combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players.

Mays began his MLB playing career with the New York Giants and ended it with the New York Mets.

Mays, a 24-time baseball All Star, also wore #24 throughout this career, a number that was retired by the New York Mets in 2022.

Steve and Alex Cohen from the New York Mets released a statement: "Willie Mays was one of the greatest to ever play the game. Willie ended his Hall of Fame career in Queens and was a key piece to the 1973 NL championship team. Mays played with a style and grace like no one else. Alex and I were thrilled to honor a previous promise from Joan Payson to retire his iconic #24 as a member of the Mets in 2022. On behalf of our entire organization, we send our thoughts and prayers to Willie’s family and friends.”

We join the baseball world in mourning the passing of Willie Mays.



Statement from Steve and Alex Cohen: https://t.co/wP4B7GJH9L pic.twitter.com/5dWgQa5V93 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 19, 2024

The Yankees shared a statement on social media: "The Yankees join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Willie Mays, who was an iconic figure during a Golden Era of baseball in New York City and simply one of the greatest players that the game will ever see. We offer our deepest condolences to the Mays family, the Giants organization and all who knew him."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Yankees join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Willie Mays, who was an iconic figure during a Golden Era of baseball in New York City and simply one of the greatest players that the game will ever see. We offer our deepest condolences to the Mays family, the… pic.twitter.com/LXTIfQwe9a — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 19, 2024

One of the indelible images in New York baseball history is Mays making "The Catch" in the 1954 World Series at the Polo Grounds helping the New York Giants to a World Series win.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Willie Mays makes his famous catch off the bat of Vic Wertz in the 1954 World Series at the Polo Grounds. New York Giants went on to sweep the Cleveland Indians in four games. This is one of the baseball's great catches. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Derek Jeter described Mays as "one of the best to ever play the game and even a better person."

One of the best to ever play the game and even a better person. Thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/kiyCbfBqOi — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 19, 2024

New York Yankees great Paul O'Neill said, "Say Hey, you were my truly my idol, Willie. You will be missed."

Say Hey, you were truly my idol, Willie.

You will be missed — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) June 19, 2024

"Willie Mays was one of the most talented athletes to ever grace New York,." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "He made history time and again, and left an indelible mark on baseball. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."