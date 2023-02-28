Who's going to the 2023 NFL combine? Full list of invited players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You thought the NFL was over? Not even close.

Just over two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, teams are already shifting their focus to the newest crop of talent and the 2023 NFL Draft. Before any players hear their name called, however, they have the chance to impress scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

This group of over 300 athletes will demonstrate their baseline athleticism – vertical, speed – as well as intangible position skills in hopes of launching themselves up the draft board.

Here’s everything you need to know about combine invitations and who you can expect to see in Indianapolis this year.

Who is eligible to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine is open to college seniors immediately following their final year of NCAA eligibility or to underclassmen who have been out of high school for three years and satisfied all the NCAA and NFL requirements.

How many players are invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

There are 319 players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. That’s the fewest participants since 2003.

Who determines how the invite list for the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL solicits input from all 32 teams on draft-eligible players, which is then based on to the Player Selection Committee, made up of the Directors of both the National and BLESTO scouting services, as well as members of various NFL player personnel departments.

According to the combine website, all eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee.

There is no exact science, but the committee’s goal is to invite every player eventually drafted.

Here’s the complete list of players invited to the combine this week.

Quarterbacks

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Max Duggan, TCU

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, BYU

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Will Levis, Kentucky

Tanner McKee, Stanford

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Anthony Richardson, Florida

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Clayton Tune, Houston

Bryce Young, Alabama

Running Backs

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Chase Brown, Illinois

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Travis Dye, USC

Tiyon Evans, Louisville

Zach Evans, Mississippi

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Roschon Johnson, Texas

Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

DeWayne McBride, UAB

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Kendre Miller, TCU

Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Cam Peoples, Appalachian State

Deneric Prince, Tulsa

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Tavion Thomas, Utah

SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech

Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Wide Receivers

Jordan Addison, USC

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Jake Bobo, UCLA

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jalen Brooks, South Carolina

Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi

Jacob Copeland, Maryland

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Derius Davis, TCU

Tank Dell, Houston

Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

Demario Douglas, Liberty

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Grant DuBose, Charlotte

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

Antoine Green, North Carolina

Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Malik Heath, Mississippi

Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Jaray Jenkins, LSU

CJ Johnson, East Carolina

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Matt Landers, Arkansas

Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

Puka Nacua, BYU

Joseph Ngata, Clemson

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Rashee Rice, SMU

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Justin Shorter, Florida

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

Parker Washington, Penn State

Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Tight Ends

Davis Allen, Clemson

Payne Durham, Purdue

Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Cameron Latu, Alabama

Will Mallory, Miami

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Kyle Patterson, Air Force

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Brenton Strange, Penn State

Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati

Travis Vokolek, Nebraska

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Offensive Linemen

Alan Ali, TCU

Jake Andrews, Troy

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

Steve Avila, TCU

Henry Bainivalu, Washington

TJ Bass, Oregon

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas

Anthony Bradford, LSU

Nick Broeker, Mississippi

McClendon Curtis, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Braeden Daniels, Utah

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Blake Freeland, BYU

Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Connor Galvin, Baylor

Richard Gouraige, Florida

Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Brent Laing, Minnesota-Duluth

Tashawn Manning, Kentucky

Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Jordan McFadden, Clemson

Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

John Ojukwu, Boise State

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Asim Richards, North Carolina

Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

Tyler Steen, Alabama

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Andrew Vorhees, USC

Dalton Wagner, Arkansas

Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Defensive Linemen

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

MJ Anderson, Iowa State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh

Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

Keondre Coburn, Texas

Brenton Cox, Florida

DJ Dale, Alabama

Gervon Dexter, Florida

YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Ali Gaye, LSU

Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

Zach Harrison, Ohio State

KJ Henry, Clemson

Dylan Horton, TCU

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Mike Morris, Michigan

Caleb Murphy, Ferris State

Myles Murphy, Clemson

PJ Mustipher, Penn State

Moro Ojomo, Texas

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

Tavius Robinson, Mississippi

Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

Mazi Smith, Michigan

Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dante Stills, West Virginia

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Keion White, Georgia Tech

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Colby Wooden, Auburn

Byron Young, Alabama

Byron Young, Tennessee

Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Linebackers

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Micah Baskerville, LSU

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Andre Carter II, Army

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Jalen Graham, Purdue

Derick Hall, Auburn

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Shaka Heyward, Duke

DJ Johnson, Oregon

Andre Jones Jr., Louisiana

Cam Jones, Indiana

Eku Leota, Auburn

Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Isaiah Moore, N.C. State

BJ Ojulari, LSU

Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Lonnie Phelps, Kansas

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Noah Taylor, North Carolina

Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

Dorian Williams, Tulane

Dee Winters, TCU

Defensive Backs

Alex Austin, Oregon State

Deonte Banks, Maryland

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

Brian Branch, Alabama

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech

Cam Brown, Ohio State

Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Sydney Brown, Illinois

Arquon Bush, Cincinnati

Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville

Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

Trey Dean, Florida

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Mekhi Garner, LSU

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State

Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Jordan Howden, Minnesota

Anthony Johnson, Iowa State

Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

Nic Jones, Ball State

Tyreque Jones, Boise State

Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

Riley Moss, Iowa

Gervarrius Owens, Houston

Clark Phillips III, Utah

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Eli Ricks, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Daniel Scott, Cal

JL Skinner III, Boise State

Cam Smith, South Carolina

Christopher Smith II, Georgia

Terell Smith, Minnesota

Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

Rashad Torrence II, Florida

Cory Trice Jr., Purdue

DJ Turner II, Michigan

Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

Jay Ward, LSU

Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

Specialists