Who Will Win the Masters Tournament? Full Odds for First Golf Major of 2023

It’s time for the first major championship of 2023.

The Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia this weekend, with a field of 88 golfers vying to win an iconic green jacket.

In recent years, it’s become impossible to predict who will win the tournament. There have been 10 different winners in the last 10 years.

Here’s a look at the favorites and all the odds to win the 2023 Masters:

When does the 2023 Masters Tournament start?

There will be action in Georgia throughout the week before the tournament officially begins.

Players will be on site for practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday before the famous Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. The tournament begins with the first round on Thursday, April 6, running through the fourth and final round on Sunday, April 9.

Who is favored to win the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Before the tournament begins, three names are standing out as heavy favorites: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Scheffler is the defending winner after earning his first major championship at Augusta last April. On the other hand, McIlroy and Rahm are both searching for their first Masters victories.

McIlroy has won each of the other three major championships, needing just a Masters victory to complete the career grand slam. Rahm won the U.S. Open in 2021, but his best finish at Augusta was fourth in 2018.

Here are the favorites to win the tournament, courtesy of our partner, PoinsBet:

Scottie Scheffler, +700

Rory McIlroy, +700

Jon Rahm, +900

Jordan Spieth, +1600

Patrick Cantlay, +1800

Tony Finau, +2000

Justin Thomas, +2000

Cameron Smith, +2200

Jason Day, +2200

Xander Schauffele, +2200

Collin Morikawa, +2200

Dustin Johnson, +2200

Max Homa, +2500

Cameron Young, +2800

Viktor Hovland, +3300

Will Zalatoris, +3500

Sam Burns, +3500

Hideki Matsuyama, +3500

Sungjae Im, +3500

Corey Conners, +3500

Brooks Koepka, +3500

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters 2023?

Yes.

Woods will attempt to win his sixth green jacket, but the odds are not in his favor. According to PointsBet, he is a 66-1 longshot to win the Masters. He finished 47th in the tournament last year in what was his first PGA Tour start after suffering severe injuries in a February 2021 car accident in California.

