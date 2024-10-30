Who is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at World Series Game 5 at Yankee Stadium?

Yankees greats Derek Jeter and Paul O'Neill threw out the first pitches for World Series Games 3 and 4 at Yankee Stadium this week. Wednesday night the Yankees will turn to another pinstripe great to lift the team before the game.

2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5, which is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the Bronx.

Here's what to know about Hideki Matsui:

Hideki Matsui played for the Yankees from 2003 to 2009. After leaving the Yankees he went on to stints with the Angels, Athletics and Rays.

Matusi batted .282 with 175 home runs and 760 RBI in his Major League Baseball career over 1,236 games.

He won the World Series with the Yankees in 2009 and was named the World Series MVP.

He was also named an All-Star in 2003 and 2004 with the Yankees.

Former New York Yankees pitcher Hideki Matsui throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium

His MLB career ended on Aug. 1, 2012 when he was released by the Tampa Bay Rays.