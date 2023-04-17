Here are the 20 highest-paid NFL players after Hurts’ extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s a good time to be a star quarterback in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts was the latest signal-caller to get paid, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The deal makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value ($51 million), just edging out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million).

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

With Hurts now at the top of the list, here’s a look at the highest-paid players for the upcoming season:

Who are the highest-paid NFL players for 2023?

It’s no surprise that the list of the NFL’s 20 highest-paid players is littered with quarterbacks. The top 14 players in average annual salary are all signal-callers.

The aforementioned Hurts leads the way with his brand new contract after leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. He shined on the biggest stage, totaling four touchdowns in Philly’s loss. After being selected in the second round in 2020, Hurts’ rookie contract expired one year sooner than his draftmates Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

Just behind Hurts is Rodgers, whose salary may or may not be adjusted once he is traded to the New York Jets. The four-time league MVP is the only other player with an average annual value of over $50 million.

Three other quarterbacks round out the top-five: Russell Wilson ($48.5 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just outside the top level, coming in at No. 6 while making $45 million in 2023. The reigning league MVP and Super Bowl MVP is somehow underpaid, considering the players who make more than him.

To find the first non-quarterback, you have to go all the way to Aaron Donald at No. 15. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle – and four-time Defensive Player of the Year – will make $31.67 million in 2023.

Here’s a complete look at the top 20 (per Spotrac):

1. Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: $51 million

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB: $50.27 million

3. Russell Wilson, Broncos QB: $48.52 million

4. Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB: $46.1 million

5. Deshaun Watson, Browns QB: $46 million

6. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: $45 million

7. Josh Allen, Bills QB: $43 million

T-8. Daniel Jones, Giants QB: $40 million

T-8. Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB: $40 million

T-8. Matthew Stafford, Rams QB: $40 million

11. Derek Carr, Saints QB: $37.5 million

12. Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB: $35 million

13. Jared Goff, Lions QB: $33.5 million

14. Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB: $32.42 million (franchise tag figure)

15. Aaron Donald, Rams DT: $31.67 million

16. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR: $30 million

17. Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB: $29.5 million

18. T.J. Watt, Steelers OLB: $28.002 million

19. Davante Adams, Raiders WR: $28 million

20. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals WR: $27.25 million