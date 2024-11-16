Yankees

Here's who is replacing John Sterling as Yankees play-by-play radio announcer

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON -OCTOBER 02: Broadcasters Mike Blowers and Dave Sims of the Seattle Mariners call a game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on October 2, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners/Getty Images

Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman's play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts.

WFAN made the announcement Thursday.

“It’s great to be home," said Sims, a former reporter for the New York Daily News.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season, but he returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason.

Sims, 71, has spent the last 20 years calling Seattle Mariners games.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

YankeesNew York YankeesSports
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us