Here's who is replacing John Sterling as Yankees play-by-play radio announcer

Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman's play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts.

WFAN made the announcement Thursday.

“It’s great to be home," said Sims, a former reporter for the New York Daily News.

Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season, but he returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason.

Sims, 71, has spent the last 20 years calling Seattle Mariners games.