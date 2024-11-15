Who are the Savannah Bananas and where are they going on their world tour?

Move over Harlem Globetrotters, you've got company.

The Savannah Bananas, who are known for their dancing and antics on the baseball diamond, have ballooned in popularity in recent years. So much so, they have sold out MLB stadiums such as Fenway Park and plan to go to 18 MLB stadiums in 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the Savannah Bananas:

Who are the Savannah Bananas?

The Savannah Bananas are a team that plays Banana Ball, a funnier version of baseball that also includes a lot more dancing and performance than its inspiration.

The team was founded in 2016, and plays Banana Ball against either the Party Animals or Firefighters, and soon the upstart team, the Texas Tailgaters, as well.

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball is a version of baseball that spices things up for audiences. You do not have to like baseball to like Banana Ball.

Here are the game's 11 unique rules:

Every inning is worth a point. The team with the most runs at the end of the inning, gets the point for that inning, except for the last inning, when every run counts as a point. No new inning can start after two hours of play. A batter cannot step out of the batter box. If he does, it's a strike. No bunting because it "sucks." A batter can steal first base on a passed ball or wild pitch at any time during the at bat. There are no walks allowed. If the pitcher throws ball four, the batter is allowed to run around the bases as every defensive player has to touch the ball, except for the catcher and pitcher. No mound visits allowed. If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out. If the game is tied at the end of the two hour limit, it goes into a Showdown Tiebreaker, where the hitter for each team must score a run during their at-bat or it is considered a Showdown Shutdown. Both managers and fans can challenge calls on the field. The manager can challenge a call by throwing or shooting the challenge prop item onto the field. Fans also choose one representative before the game who is able to challenge one call during the game by shooting off confetti. "The Golden Batter Rule" allows each team to send up any batter in the lineup at a point in the game of their choosing.

Where do the Savannah Bananas play?

The Savannah Bananas play at Grayson Stadium – also known as "Banana Land" – in Savannah, Georgia.

However, the Savannah Bananas will be traveling to 40 cities across the country on their world tour in 2025.

Who owns the Savannah Bananas?

The Savannah Bananas are owned by Jesse Cole, who also owns the Party Animals and Firefighters.

Cole also prides himself in being the founder of Banana Ball.