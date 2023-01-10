The Australian Open kicks off the tennis calendar each year, which could serve as an advantage for some and a disadvantage for others.

While some players swing into action refreshed, recharged and motivated, others enter the action injured and worn out.

The reason is, pro tennis players typically get only two weeks of an official offseason before getting back on the saddle for a multi-week preseason.

Men's world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the first to be affected by the preseason grind, announcing his withdrawal from the Australinan Open due to a leg injury he sustained during training.

Preseason typically lasts anywhere between five and eight weeks and is oftentimes more intense that any competition all year.

After understanding what players endure in their preseason, it might be more clear why players are injured ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

Which players are not playing at the 2023 Australian Open?

While the list seems to keep growing, there are currently a handful of stars that have withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open.

Here is an ongoing tracker of players that have withdrawn:

Women:

Venus Williams (USA) - Ankle/knee

Naomi Osaka (JPN) - Unknown

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) - Unknown

Qiang Wang (CHN) - Shoulder

Men:

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - Leg

Reilly Opelka (USA) - Hip/ankle

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) - Suspended