Which teams have clinched a berth in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

Week 15 of football action is wrapping up and teams are giving that final push to try to book a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a berth in the playoffs, boasting an impressive 12-1 record in the NFC East.

Other teams that are closing in on postseason security include the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Let’s break it down. Here are the teams that have secured a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs:

In Week 15, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

What is the playoff picture?

Almost through Week 15 of the NFL regular season, here is the 2022 NFC playoff picture:

In a Playoff Spot

Philadelphia Eagles, 12-1 (NFC East leader)

Minnesota Vikings, 10-3 (NFC North leader)

San Francsico 49ers, 8-4 (NFC West leader)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-6 (NFC South leader)

Dallas Cowboys, 10-3 (First Wild Card)

Seattle Seahawks, 7-5 (Second Wild Card)

Washington Commanders, 7-5-1 (Third Wild Card)

On the Bubble

New York Giants, 7-5-1,

Detroit Lions, 6-7,

Green Bay Packers, 5-8

Here is the 2022 AFC playoff picture:

In a Playoff Spot

Buffalo Bills, 10-3 (AFC East leader)

Kansas City Chiefs, 9-3 (AFC West leader)

Baltimore Ravens, 9-4 (AFC North leader)

Tennessee Titans, 7-6 (AFC South leader)

Cincinnati Bengals, 9-4 (First North leader)

Miami Dolphins, 7-6 (Second Wild Card)

New York Jets, 7-6 (Third Wild Card)

On the Bubble

New England Patriots, 6-6

Los Angeles Chargers, 6-6

Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-8

How many teams play in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

There are seven teams from each of the league's two conferences (NFC, AFC) that qualify for the 2022 NFL playoffs.

How do many wild card teams get into the 2022 NFL playoffs?

Each of the two conferences sends three wild card teams to the postseason. The first round of the playoffs is the wild card round where the #7 team plays the #2 team, #6 plays #3, and #5 plays #4.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs end?

The 2022 NFL playoffs will end with the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.