Which sport has seen the most NCAA transfers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Athletes are always taught to never settle for less than perfection.

While that mindset can work well when training for a sport, it can also lead to unpredictability and movement within the sports landscape. That is especially true for collegiate players bouncing around NCAA programs as they try to find the best fit.

The emergence of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018 created a more efficient transfer process for student-athletes who are looking to compete for a different institution.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Most recently, the sports world saw Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei enter the transfer portal on Monday after two rocky seasons with the Tigers, becoming one of the biggest surprises under head coach Dabo Swinney.

But which sports typically have the most transfers in collegiate athletics? Let's break it down:

Which are the top 10 collegiate sports with the most transfers?

Here are the sports that saw the most transfers in 2021 based on the percentage of athletes who transferred within that sport:

Men’s basketball – 31% (1,692 total) Women’s basketball – 22% (1,134 total) Baseball – 18% (2,126 total) Football – FBS – 16% (2,538 total) Beach volleyball – 15% (167 total) Men’s toccer – 13% (755 total) Men’s tennis – 13% (325 total) Football – FCS – 12% (2,538 total) Women’s volleyball – 12% (650 total) Women’s tennis – 12% (340 total)

The rest of the transfers:

Men’s ice hockey – 12% (205 total)

Softball – 11% (764 total)

Women’s soccer – 9% (909 total)

Men’s lacrosse – 9% (321 total)

Men’s track and field – 8% (905 total)

Women’s lacrosse – 8% (317 total)

Men’s wrestling – 8% (207 total)

Women’s ice hockey – 8% (63 total)

Men’s cross country – 7% (327 total)

Men’s golf – 7% (222 total)

Women’s golf – 7% (162 total)

Women’s track and field – 6% (864 total)

Women’s cross country – 5% (310 total)

Women’s swim and dive – 5% (266 total)

Men’s swim and dive – 5% (198 total)

Field hockey – 4% (75 total)

Rowing – 2% (105 total)

*Data is courtesy of the NCAA (h/t swimswam.com)

Which months have the most transfers?

According to the NCAA, the months of 2021 with the most transfers for sports are as follows: