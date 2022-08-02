NFL

Which NFL Franchises Are the Most Expensive?

The Dallas Cowboys remain the NFL's most valuable franchise, according to Sportico

By Logan Reardon

USA TODAY Sports

Where Commanders rank among most valuable NFL franchises originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

First and foremost, the NFL is a business.

Not all teams are worth the same amount of money, though, and not all teams bring in the same amount.

A number of factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more. Several NFL franchises have been sold recently, including the Denver Broncos (2022), Carolina Panthers (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2014) – all for then-record prices.

Thanks to Sportico, we have an idea of what each team is actually worth if they were sold right now.

Here’s a full breakdown of the values of NFL franchises entering the 2022 season:

Which NFL team is the most valuable?

Sportico first released NFL franchise valuation rankings in 2020. And for the third straight year, the Dallas Cowboys have been deemed the most valuable franchise.

Entering the 2022 season, Jerry Jones’ squad is worth an estimated $7.64 billion, up 10% from last year. That tops all other franchises by a wide margin, as no other team has an estimated value above even $6 billion.

Behind the Cowboys in the top five are the Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion), New England Patriots ($5.88 billion), New York Giants ($5.73 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion).

Which NFL team is the least valuable?

While the Cowboys have been at the top since the first list in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have been at the bottom for all three editions.

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, the Bengals’ future is bright even though the team is valued at a league-worst $2.84 billion. They have an electric young QB-WR duo with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, and the franchise’s value should only increase if it becomes a perennial contender.

The other teams at the bottom of the list include the Detroit Lions ($2.86 billion), Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94 billion), Buffalo Bills ($2.99 billion) and Arizona Cardinals ($3.17 billion).

Full NFL franchise values for 2022

After giving you a taste of the most and least valuable teams, it’s time to reveal the full ranking from first through 32nd. Here’s the list:

  1. Dallas Cowboys, $7.64 billion
  2. Los Angeles Rams, $5.91 billion
  3. New England Patriots, $5.88 billion
  4. New York Giants, $5.73 billion
  5. San Francisco 49ers, $5.18 billion
  6. Chicago Bears, $5 billion
  7. New York Jets, $4.8 billion
  8. Washington Commanders, $4.78 billion
  9. Philadelphia Eagles, $4.7 billion
  10. Denver Broncos, $4.65 billion
  11. Houston Texans, $4.63 billion
  12. Seattle Seahawks, $4.39 billion
  13. Pittsburgh Steelers, $4.26 billion
  14. Green Bay Packers, $4.19 billion
  15. Las Vegas Raiders, $4.08 billion
  16. Miami Dolphins, $4.06 billion
  17. Atlanta Falcons, $3.88 billion
  18. Minnesota Vikings, $3.72 billion
  19. Los Angeles Chargers, $3.62 billion
  20. Kansas City Chiefs, $3.54 billion
  21. Baltimore Ravens, $3.44 billion
  22. Carolina Panthers, $3.36 billion
  23. Tennessee Titans, $3.29 billion
  24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3.28 billion
  25. New Orleans Saints, $3.26 billion
  26. Indianapolis Colts, $3.25 billion
  27. Cleveland Browns, $3.18 billion
  28. Arizona Cardinals, $3.17 billion
  29. Buffalo Bills, $2.99 billion
  30. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.94 billion
  31. Detroit Lions, $2.86 billion
  32. Cincinnati Bengals, $2.84 billion
