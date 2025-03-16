When will The Players Championship resume?: What to know about weather delay

Play at The Players Championship has been suspended Sunday afternoon due to severe weather but tournament organizers said play will resume shortly.

"PGA TOUR officials are closely monitoring the weather and play is expected to resume later this afternoon," a post from the tournament said on social media. "Updates regarding resumption of play and gate reopening times will be shared via THE PLAYERS Championship social channels and website."

Play was suspended at 1:15 p.m. due to inclement weather. Spectators were encouraged to leave the premises for safety, meaning gates would have to reopened and fans likely readmitted prior to a restart.

As of 4:30 p.m., tournament officials said gates would reopen at 4:45 p.m. and play would resume at 5:15 p.m.

At the time play was suspended, Rory McIlroy was at the top of the leaderboard at 12 strokes under par through 11 holes. JJ. Spaun, Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Danny Walker rounded out the top five.

This year's Players Championship is taking place at the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Tee times had already been moved up Sunday in anticipation of severe weather.

The Players Championship is PGA Tour premier event — often referred to as the “fifth major” -- with some of the Tour's top golfers. The prize money available for the field is $25 million, the largest for a tournament anywhere in the world, with the winner taking home $4.5 million.

Scottie Scheffler last year became the first back-to-back winner at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The only player to win The Players three times was Jack Nicklaus on three courses.

How to watch The Players Championship

The Players is airing live on NBC.