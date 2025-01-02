When is the Sugar Bowl 2025 for Georgia vs Notre Dame?: New date, time, TV and streaming channels

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed a day because of an attack about a mile away from the Superdome early Wednesday, when authorities say a truck driver deliberately plowed into a New Year’s crowd and killed 15 people.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CST at the 70,000-seat Superdome on Wednesday, was pushed back to 3 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl against Penn State.

“Public safety is paramount,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said at a media briefing alongside federal, state and local officials, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “All parties all agree that it's in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game."

The casualties occurred when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day. In addition to those killed, more than 30 people were injured. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack at about 3:15 a.m. along Bourbon Street near Canal Street, the FBI said.

The decision to postpone the game meant numerous traveling fans with tickets would not be able to attend. Ticket prices online plummeted in some cases to less than $25 as fans with plans to depart on Thursday tried to unload them.

“We can't get new flights,” said Lisa Borrelli, a 34-year-old Philadelphia resident who came to New Orleans with her fiance, a 2011 Notre Dame graduate.

Postponing the game “was absolutely the right call,” she said. “I completely understand.”

She said they paid more than $250 per ticket and hadn’t bothered listing them for resale yet because prices were so low.

“Of course we're disappointed to miss it and to lose so much money on it, but at the end of the day it doesn't matter,” Borrelli said. “We're fortunate enough that we'll be fine.”

What time is the Sugar Bowl 2025?

The Sugar Bowl will be at 3 p.m. Central time/ 4 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Jan. 2.

When will the Sugar Bowl be played?

The Sugar Bowl will be played on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Who is playing in the Sugar Bowl?

The Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.

Where will the Sugar Bowl be played?

The Sugar Bowl will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

What channel will the Sugar Bowl be on? How do I watch the Sugar Bowl?

The Sugar Bowl will air live on ESPN and be available for streaming on espn.com.

When was the Sugar Bowl scheduled for?

The Sugar Bowl had been scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Are tickets available for the Sugar Bowl?

Tickets for the Sugar Bowl appeared to be available as of Wednesday afternoon on Ticketmaster.

Imagn Images Jan 1, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fans line at the front desk of the Sheraton hotel after the Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed after an attack on Bourbon Street. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jan 1, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans walk past the scene of a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Getty Images NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: A sign for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame is seen outside the Louisiana Superdome after at least ten people were killed on Bourbon Street when a person allegedly drove into a crowd in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dozens more were injured after a suspect in a rented pickup truck allegedly drove around barricades and through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street. The suspect then got out of the car, opened fire on police officers, and was subsequently killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, background, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Georgia will face Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game on Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., said the decision to postpone the game “was not done lightly.”

“It was done with one single thing in mind: public safety — making sure that the citizens and visitors of this great city, not only for this event, but for every event you come to in Louisiana, that you will be safe,” Carter added.

Landry said he had a message for those thinking, “Man, do I really want to go to the Sugar Bowl tomorrow?”

“I tell you one thing: Your governor’s going to be there,” Landry said. "That is proof, believe you me, that that facility and this city is safer today than it was yesterday.”

Darrell Huckaby, 72, of Athens, Georgia, also decided to return home Thursday instead of staying for the game. He was in a hotel room overlooking the corner where the attack took place. He was asleep when it occurred, but when he woke up, he could see pink blankets covering the bodies of the dead, and later saw them being placed in bags and loaded onto trucks bound for the Orleans Parish Coroner's office.

“It was heartbreaking," he said. “I think the first instinct of most people this morning was wanting to be home. As important as football is to our Georgia culture, for a little while, the game just didn't really seem to matter.

"And I think there was a lot of uncertainty, and I understand,” Huckaby said. “It took them a long time to decide on the game time and people kind of had to make decisions without all the information.”

He added that he would “probably eat” the $360 per ticket he paid.

Hundley said work was underway to "set up a safe and efficient and fun environment" at and around the Superdome on Thursday.

The Superdome was on lockdown for security sweeps on Wednesday morning.

Both teams spent most of the day in their hotels, holding meetings in ballrooms.

Georgia's players bused to the Superdome for a walk-through practice on Wednesday evening. As they made their way to buses on Canal Street, fans in red and black stood eight to 10 deep behind barricades, cheering them on, phones held high above their heads to capture the scene.

Around that time, at a hotel on the banks of the Mississippi River, Notre Dame players gathered with family members in a ballroom where the Rose Bowl quarterfinal between Ohio State and Oregon was being shown on television.

Notre Dame offered band members the option of flying home on Thursday instead of attending the game, and some chose to do so.

Georgia president Jere Morehead said the university confirmed that a student was among those critically injured. Morehead said the university was in contact with the student’s family.

Statements from the University of Georgia Athletic Association and from Notre Dame said both schools had accounted for all team personnel and members of official travel parties.

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno told WDSU-TV earlier Wednesday, before the postponement was announced, that the security perimeter around the Superdome was being "extended to be a larger zone.”

"There are more police officers who are coming in,” she said.

The Superdome, which is about 20 blocks away, also is scheduled to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The first Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, also was held in New Orleans, and there was a massive security perimeter for that game including street closures surrounding the Superdome and officers — including snipers — on the tops of surrounding high-rise buildings, as well as on the roof of the dome itself.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans,” the NFL said in a statement.

“The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans,” the statement continued. "We are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”