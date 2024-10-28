When is the next World Series game? Here's what to know about Games 3 and 4

The 2024 World Series is headed to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for Game 3 of the Fall Classic featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

The lineups are star-studded with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton leading the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman starring for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are currently up 2-0 in the series.

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for New York against fellow right-hander Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA), who makes his Yankee Stadium debut.

So when does Game 3 begin?

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

When does Game 4 of the World Series begin?

What is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who has home field in the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The Dodgers had a better regular-season record (98-64) than the Yankees (94-68), giving Los Angeles home-field advantage in the World Series.

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.