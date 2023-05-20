When is the 2023 Belmont Stakes? How to watch, length, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mage won the first jewel, National Treasure the second…who will win the third and final of the 2023 Triple Crown series?

The 155th Belmont Stakes is the next and last jewel of horse racing’s calendar this year, and it’s considered “The Test of the Champions” for a reason.

Clocking in at 1 1/2 miles, horses have their stamina and endurance tested in a grueling run like no other, and pacing and timing prioritizes all else.

Here’s everything to know about the 155th Belmont Stakes:

When is the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is slated for Saturday, June 10.

Where is the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. is the race’s venue.

How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is moving to FOX. Here’s how the coverage lineup for race day looks, with the race set to begin at 6:50 ET (all times Eastern):

FS1 11:00am - 4:00pm

FOX 4:00 - 7:30pm

FS2 7:30 - 8:00pm

How long is the Belmont Stakes track?

The race course at Belmont Park is 1 1/2 miles long, the longest of the Triple Crown series that deems it “The Test of Champions.” For comparison’s sake, the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is 1 1/4 miles long, while the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., is 1 3/16 miles.

Who is performing at the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

With Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars performing post-Preakness, the Belmont Stakes will have Diplo as the pre-race performance. Street Beat Brass and Black the Brass will be performing throughout the track as well.

Who won the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

Mo Donegal won last year’s Belmont Stakes with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. ushering the horse to the promised land. It marked the colt’s third major win along with the Remsen Stakes and the Wood Memorial.