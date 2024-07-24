When did Salt Lake City last host the Olympics?

Salt Lake City, which was just awarded the 2034 Winter Games, previously hosted an Olympics.

The last time Salt Lake City played host to the Olympics was back in 2002.

Back in 2002, 2,399 athletes competed on 77 teams in 78 events.

Sarah Hughes from the United States won the gold medal in individual women figure skating and Michelle Kwan came in third with the bronze medal.

In both men's and women's ice hockey, the U.S. finished with the silver to Canada's gold.

Germany finished with a total 36 medals, including 12 gold. The United States finished with a total 34 medals, included 10 gold. Norway finished with a total 25 medals, but the most gold at 13.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

WE DID IT!! 🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸🎉



The votes are in and the Olympic & Paralympic Games are OFFICIALLY coming back to Salt Lake City, Utah in 2034!!#SLCUT2034 pic.twitter.com/tuLbllWjBf — Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 (@SLC2030) July 24, 2024

For 2034, the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, the host committee, said it will offer "the most compact Games layout since 2002," with all venues within an hour of the athlete's village. In addition to Salt Lake City, events will be held in Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Snowbasin near Ogden, and legacy Olympic venues, including Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah Olympic Park in Park City and Soldier Hollow in Midway.

Figure skating and short-track speed skating will be held in the Delta Center, the home to the Denver Nuggets.

The next winter Olympics will be held in Italy in Milan-Cortina in 2026.