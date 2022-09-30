What's the total distance of Aaron Judge's 61 home runs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Judge recorded his first home run of the 2022 MLB season on April 13 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Over five months and dozens of trips around the bases later, the New York Yankees slugger made history versus the very same team.

Judge hit home run No. 61 in Toronto on Wednesday night to tie Roger Maris' single-season American League and Yankees records.

After reaching 60 home runs, Judge went seven games without a long ball. But he ended the drought with a tie-breaking two-run shot to left field off Jays reliever Tim Mayza in the fifth inning.

The ball traveled 394 feet at the Rogers Centre, where it landed in the Jays' bullpen after being missed by a couple of fans. So where does the historic home run stack up against Judge's longest and hardest-hit dingers in 2022?

What's the hardest home run Aaron Judge has hit in 2022?

Believe it or not, Judge's 61st home run was actually his hardest-hit long ball of the season. It had an exit velocity of 117.4 mph, according to Baseball Savant, which topped the 115.9-mph homer he hit against the New York Mets on Aug. 23.

Judge's 61st homer wasn't his hardest-hit ball of 2022 overall, though. Back on June 23 against the Houston Astros, Judge hit a sharp grounder with an exit velocity of 118.4 right at Jose Altuve for a groundout. That's right, Judge's hardest-hit ball of the season resulted in a groundout.

What's the longest home run Aaron Judge has hit in 2022?

While Judge's 61st home run was his hardest, it was far from his longest. The four-time All-Star's longest homer came against the Baltimore Orioles on July 22 when he hit a 465-foot missile to left-center field at Camden Yards.

Aaron Judge LAUNCHES one 465 feet!



That was one of six home runs from Judge this season that had a distance of 450 feet or greater.

Twenty of Judge's 61 home runs traveled less than 400 feet, including No. 61. The 61st homer was his 45th-longest of the year.

What's the average distance of Aaron Judge's home runs in 2022?

Judge's homers have been hit an average distance of 412 feet, which is tied for fifth-best among players who have gone yard at least 20 times.

What's the total distance of Aaron Judge's home runs in 2022?

Judge's 61 homers have traveled a total distance of around 25,132 feet, or 4.75 miles. For some context, the Empire State Building measures 1,454 feet tall, including the spire and antenna. So Judge's total home run distance is the equivalent of approximately 17 Empire State Buildings.

