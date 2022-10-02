What's the Premier League record for goals in a season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Erling Haaland hasn't needed any time to get acclimated to the English Premier League.

After coming over in the summer from Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the Manchester City star striker dominated from the jump with a two-goal performance in his EPL debut.

And Haaland's domination continued in his first Manchester Derby on Sunday.

The 22-year-old netted a hat trick, as did teammate Phil Foden, in City's 6-3 embarrassment of United. It marked Haaland's third straight hat trick at the Etihad Stadium, making him the first player in league history with three consecutive home hat tricks.

It only took 3:41 for Haaland to score his second of the match!



Through eight league matches, Haaland is already up to 14 goals. He has single-handedly outscored seven Premier League teams that have also played at least eight games. Newcastle, Fulham, Everton, Bournemouth, West Ham, Southampton and Wolves have all yet to reach 14 total goals this season.

So with his torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign, could Haaland set the single-season Premier League record for goals?

What's the single-season Premier League record for goals?

Haaland is on track to smash the Premier League record for goals in a season. With an absurd average of 1.75 goals per game, Haaland is on pace to finish with around 66 goals in the 38-match season.

That's well over the current Premier League record of 34, which is shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. And both players recorded the record mark during a 42-game season, with Cole doing so for Newcastle in 1993-94 and Shearer for Blackburn in 1994-95.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah set the 38-game-season record with his 32-goal showing in 2017-18, just edging out a trio of players who scored 31.

Here's a full look at the players who have reached the 30-goal mark since the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League season (* = 44-game season):

T-1. Andy Cole, Newcastle, 1993-94: 34 goals*

T-1. Alan Shearer, Blackburn, 1994-95: 34 goals*

3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18: 32 goals

T-4. Alan Shearer, Blackburn, 1993-94: 31 goals*

T-4. Alan Shearer, Blackburn, 1995-96: 31 goals

T-4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, 2007-08: 31 goals

T-4. Luis Suarez, Liverpool, 2013-14: 31 goals

T-8. Robin van Persie, Arsenal, 2011-12: 30 goals

T-8. Harry Kane, Tottenham, 2017-18: 30 goals

T-8. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000: 30 goals

T-8. Thierry Henry, Arsenal, 2003-04: 30 goals