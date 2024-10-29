What time is the World Series game today?: What to know about Game 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for their first full-season championship in more than three decades Tuesday night as the New York Yankees look to avoid a World Series sweep and be the first team since 2004 to comeback from a 3-0 deficit in a championship round.

All eyes will be on Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Tuesday night as the Bronx Bombers face the Dodgers once again.

When is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4?

The Dodgers and Yankees will be back at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

What time does Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 start?

First pitch is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET.

What's the Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 pitching matchup?

Getting the ball first for the Yankees in Game 4 will be Luis Gil, who's made just one appearance this October. Gil, who sported a 3.50 ERA across 29 regular-season starts, started against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALCS where he gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched 5.2 innings in a June start against the Dodgers, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Dodgers are expected to run a bullpen game.

What TV channel is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 on?

Dodgers-Yankees Game 4 will air on Fox.

How to stream Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 live

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series schedule

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET

How many World Series sweeps have there been?

The Dodgers are looking to become the 22nd team to sweep the World Series.

When was the last World Series sweep?

As previously mentioned, the most recent World Series sweep was the Giants' 2012 championship triumph over the Tigers.

Has a team ever come back from down 3-0 to win the World Series?

Only one team in MLB history has overcome a 3-0 playoff series deficit, but it didn't come in the World Series.

The 2004 Boston Red Sox erased a 3-0 ALCS deficit against the Yankees en route to winning the franchise's first championship since 1918.

When's the last time the Dodgers won the World Series?

Los Angeles is one win away from capturing its second title in five years after winning it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Dodgers' last championship in a full season came back in 1988.