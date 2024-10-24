What time is the New York Liberty championship parade?

The New York Liberty WNBA championship parade is set to kickoff Thursday morning from The Battery in Lower Manhattan celebrating the team's first title.

Fans are expected to line Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes and up to City Hall, where a ceremony will take place shortly after the parade.

When is the NY Liberty Parade?

The ticker-tape parade celebrating New York Liberty will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall plaza afterward.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What TV channel is the New York Liberty parade on?

The parade will be shown live on TV on NBC 4 starting at 10 a.m.

How can I stream the New York Liberty parade?

The New York Liberty parade will be streaming live on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel in our app, website or wherever you stream, including Peacock.