What time does the Super Bowl start on Sunday?: Kickoff timing for 2025 big game

The Kansas City Chiefs will be chasing the historic Super Bowl three-peat on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles seek their second big game championship in less than a decade.

It's Patrick Mahomes versus Jalen Hurts in a rematch of two years ago, when the Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona.

This year's game will be at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

One of the most important and searched for questions related to the game is when does it start? When is kickoff for the Super Bowl?

What time is the Super Bowl on Sunday?

According to NFL.com, Super Bowl 59 will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday.

When is Super Bowl kickoff time?

Have you ever tuned into the Super Bowl at the scheduled time and noticed it wasn't exactly kickoff?

That's because the kickoff time is approximate based on all the pre-game festivities.

Fox Sports, the official broadcaster of the 2025 Super Bowl says kickoff "will start at roughly 6:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 9."

What time is the Super Bowl in my time zone?

The Super Bowl on Sunday will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, which is 5:30 p.m. Central time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific time?

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The game will be aired on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the analyst. This is Brady's first Super Bowl as an announcer. He won seven titles as a player. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are also part of the broadcast team.

Who is the Super Bowl favorite?

The Chiefs are favored by 1 1/2 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

What are the streaming options for the Super Bowl?

Some of the options include Fubo, NFL+ and Tubi.