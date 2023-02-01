What NFL records does Tom Brady hold? Here’s the long list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady’s legendary career will conclude after 23 seasons.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed the news in a social media video on Wednesday morning. Brady played the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots before playing his final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Having been a starting quarterback for 21 full-time seasons, Brady is – as expected – in a league of his own when it comes to NFL records. But just how many does he hold?

Here’s a look at all the NFL records Brady is in possession of as he retires:

Tom Brady regular season records

Games started (333)

Wins by a starting quarterback (251)

Passing yards (89,214)

Passing touchdowns (649)

Completions (7,753)

Touchdowns thrown to different receivers (98)

Division titles (19)

Pro Bowl appearances (15)

Oldest player to win NFL MVP (40 years old)

Oldest player to be named First-Team All-Pro (40 years old)

Seasons with one team (20, Patriots)

Only player to beat all 32 NFL teams

Tom Brady postseason records

Games started (48)

Wins by a starting quarterback (35)

Consecutive playoff wins (10, from 2001-2005)

Passing yards (13,400)

Passing yards in a game (505)

Passing touchdowns (88)

Interceptions (39)

Completions (1,200)

Multi-touchdown passing games (28)

Game-winning drives (14)

Conference championship appearances (14)

Conference championship game wins (10)

Tom Brady Super Bowl records