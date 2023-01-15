What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The second day of Wild Card Weekend brings three playoff games, including two AFC divisional showdowns.

The No. 7 Miami Dolphins visit the No. 2 Buffalo Bills while the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens head to Cincinnati for a second straight week to take on the No. 3 Bengals. Both matchups will mark the third meeting of the season between the teams.

The Dolphins and Bills split their regular-season series, with each team winning at home. The Bills won the most recent matchup, a comeback 32-29 victory in Week 15. Tua Tagovailoa was under center for Miami in that game, but that won’t be the case on Sunday. Tagovailoa remains sidelined with a concussion, while backup Teddy Bridgewater is hampered by a thumb injury. So rookie Skylar Thompson will make the start in Buffalo.

The Bengals completed a season sweep of the Ravens in convincing fashion with a 27-16 Week 18 win. But, like the Dolphins, the Ravens are also dealing with quarterback troubles. Lamar Jackson will miss his sixth straight game with a knee injury. It’s unclear though, whether Tyler Huntley will be able to return from a shoulder injury or if undrafted rookie Anthony Brown will make the start.

The other wild card game on Sunday also features two teams that are familiar with one another. The No. 3 Vikings host the No. 6 Giants just weeks after Minnesota defeated New York 27-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. The Giants tied the game in the final minutes with a touchdown and two-point conversion before Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Before the Wild Card Weekend action continues, here’s what to know about the three-game slate.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Dolphins at Bills: 1:05 p.m. ET

Giants at Vikings: 4:40 p.m. ET

Ravens at Bengals: 8:15 p.m. ET

What TV channel are the NFL playoff games on today?

Dolphins at Bills: CBS

Giants at Vikings: FOX

Ravens at Bengals: NBC