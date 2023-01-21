What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs.

The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.

Kicking things off on Saturday will be the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars against the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs jumped out to a 20-point lead and defeated the Jaguars 27-17 on Nov. 13, but the Jags have won seven of eight games since. That streak was capped by their thrilling 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card game, in which they erased a 27-point deficit for the third biggest comeback in NFL postseason history.

The Jaguars, which were founded in 1995, are one of 12 teams to have never won a Super Bowl. They’ve played in the AFC championship three times, most recently in 2017 against the New England Patriots. To get there again next weekend, they’ll have to defeat a Kansas City team looking to secure its fifth-straight trip to the AFC Championship game.

Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 in divisional round starts, capped with last year's epic 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs, who led the league in points per game (29.2) and yards per game (413.6), will take the field in a playoff game for the first time since falling in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals in last year’s AFC Championship.

The second game of the day is a matchup between two NFC East rivals. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host the No. 6 New York Giants in what will be the fifth postseason game between the two teams – they’ve split the first four, with the Giants winning in 1981 and 2000 and Eagles winning in 2006 and 2008.

Philadelphia won both of this season’s matchups against New York, including a 22-16 victory in the regular-season finale against the Giants’ second unit to secure a first-round bye. That game marked the return of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right shoulder. Hurts was removed from the injury report this week, with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni saying he will be a “full go” against the Giants.

A Giants team that had been coming off five consecutive losing campaigns went 9-7-1 this season and advanced to the divisional round after upsetting the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings 31-24 on Sunday. They did so thanks to a historic performance by fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who became the first player in NFL playoff history to throw for 300-plus yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 70-plus yards. It was the Giants’ first postseason victory since winning the Super Bowl during the 2011 season.

The Eagles are seeking to return to the NFC Championship game for the first time since their Super Bowl winning season in 2017.

Before the divisional round action continues, here’s what to know about Saturday’s doubleheader.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Jaguars at Chiefs: 4:30 p.m. ET

Giants at Eagles: 8:15 p.m. ET

What TV channel are the NFL playoff games on today?

Jaguars at Chiefs: NBC

Giants at Eagles: FOX