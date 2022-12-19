What NFL Games Are on Christmas Day? TV Channels, Schedule, More

NFL schedule for Week 16 includes these three Christmas Day games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – lights are twinkling, chestnuts are roasting, online shopping is exploding and families are gathering. What better time to watch a football game than while sipping some eggnog and cozying up to a fire?

That’s right. It’s Christmas time, but luckily for NFL fans, that doesn’t mean football stops. In fact, quite the opposite happens on Dec. 25. The show must go on.

‘Tis the season, so let's take a look at what games are slated for Christmas Day and how fans can watch them with great food and great company:

When was the last time the NFL hosted Christmas Day games?

The last time the NFL hosted a Christmas Day game was in 2021 when the Packers beat the Browns 24-22 and the Colts got a 22-16 victory over the Cardinals.

When was the first Christmas Day game hosted by the NFL?

The first time the NFL played on Christmas Day was in 1971 when the Cowboys battled the Vikings.

Which NFL team has played the most games on Christmas Day?

The Cowboys have played five times on the holiday, which is the most of any team in NFL history.

The NFL has played a total of 24 games, including the playoffs, on Dec. 25.

What teams will play on Christmas Day 2022?

NFL fans, your Christmas wish will be coming true on Dec. 25. We will see a trifecta of NFL games on Sunday. In fact, this year, we will see the first Christmas tripleheader in league history.

Here are the three marquee games to be featured on Christmas Day:

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals

What is the game schedule for Christmas Day 2022?

Here is the complete schedule for Dec. 25, which falls on Week 16 of the NFL season:

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:30 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 8:20 p.m. ET

How can I watch the games on Christmas Day?

Packers-Dolphins will air on FOX, Broncos-Rams will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and Bucs-Cardinals will air on NBC.

What are the most expensive tickets for Christmas Day games?

According to Ticketmaster, the most expensive seats for the Packers-Dolphins game in Miami, Fla. are $1,560 per ticket for section 118, row 3. The most expensive seats for the Broncos-Rams game in Inglewood, Calif. are $6,000 per ticket for section VIP246, row 14. And finally, the most expensive seats for the Bucs-Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. are $2,000 per ticket for section 109, row 1.

What other games will be played during Christmas week?

Besides the tripleheader that will take place on Christmas Day, the NFL will also have one game on Thursday, Dec. 22, 11 games on Saturday, Dec. 24, as well as one game on Monday, Dec. 26.