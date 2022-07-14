MLB

What Fans Need to Know for the MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is set to begin this weekend in Los Angeles

By NBC Sports Staff

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles select…

In just a matter of time, those words are set to hit the stage when the latest edition of the MLB draft begins. 

This year’s draft will take place in Los Angeles, Calif. in a three-day event as the Orioles pick first overall for the second time in four years after grabbing catcher Adley Rutschman – who made his debut this season – in 2019. 

Here’s how you can watch the 2022 MLB Draft:

When is the 2022 MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft runs from Sunday, July 17, to Tuesday, July 19. Start time for the first two rounds is 7 p.m. ET. The second day will get underway at 2 p.m. ET for Rounds 3-10, and Rounds 11-20 will begin on Tuesday at the same time. 

Where is the 2022 MLB Draft?

As aforementioned, this year’s draft will be in Southern California, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are also hosting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19. 

How to watch the 2022 MLB Draft

MLB Network will broadcast the first two rounds of the draft on Sunday. ESPN will air the first round only. All remaining picks will be streamed on MLB.com

What is the 2022 MLB Draft order?

The first round of the draft has three compensation picks going out, with the Cincinnati Reds having the last pick before the second round commences. The New York Mets will have two first-round selections at No. 11 and 14 overall, with the former being a compensatory pick. 

Here’s the full order for the first round:

  1. Baltimore Orioles
  2. Arizona Diamondbacks
  3. Texas Rangers
  4. Pittsburgh Pirates
  5. Washington Nationals
  6. Miami Marlins
  7. Chicago Cubs
  8. Minnesota Twins
  9. Kansas City Royals
  10. Colorado Rockies
  11. New York Mets* (compensation pick)
  12. Detroit Tigers
  13. Los Angeles Angels
  14. New York Mets
  15. San Diego Padres
  16. Cleveland Guardians
  17. Philadelphia Phillies
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Oakland Athletics
  20. Atlanta Braves
  21. Seattle Mariners
  22. St. Louis Cardinals
  23. Toronto Blue Jays
  24. Boston Red Sox
  25. New York Yankees
  26. Chicago White Sox
  27. Milwaukee Brewers
  28. Houston Astros
  29. Tampa Bay Rays
  30. San Francisco Giants
  31. Colorado Rockies (compensation pick for losing Trevor Story)
  32. Cincinnati Reds (compensation pick for losing Nick Castellanos)

*The Mets received the No. 11 overall pick as compensation after failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker. 

**The Dodgers don't have a first-round pick because they were penalized for going over the competitive balance tax. Their first pick was pushed back to No. 40 overall, 10 slots away from their original selection at No. 30. 

The rest of the 20-round draft order can be found here.

