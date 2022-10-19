What Channel Is Yankees Game On? TV Guide for ALCS, NLCS and World Series

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are squaring off in the American league Championship Series for the third time in six years, with the Astros getting the best of the Bronx Bombers the first two times.

Meanwhile on the National League side, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres matchup in a battle of underdogs were both took down 100-win teams to get the the NLCS (in the Padres' case, taking down two 100-win teams).

The games will all air on TBS, FS1 or FOX for the championship series, and on FOX for the World Series. On radio, the games will be broadcast on WFAN 660/101.9 FM or in Spanish on WADO 1280.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a full breakdown of when each game will be played and what channel it will be airing on, according to MLB (all times Eastern).

ALCS

Wednesday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 1, NYY @ HOU 7:30 p.m., TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 2, NYY @ HOU 7:30 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 3, HOU @ NYY 5 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

ALCS Game 4, HOU @ NYY 7 p.m., TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

ALCS Game 5, HOU @ NYY 4 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ALCS Game 6, NYY @ HOU 6 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS Game 7, NYY @ HOU 7:30 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

NLCS

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 1, PHI @ SD 8 p.m., FS1 (Phillies win 2-0, lead series 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 2, PHI @ SD 4:35 p.m., FS1 (Padres win 8-5, series tied 1-1)

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 3, SD @ PHI 7:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS Game 4, SD @ PHI 7:45 p.m., FOX

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 5, SD @ PHI 2:30 p.m., FS1

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 6, PHI @ SD 8 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS Game 7, PHI @ SD 8 p.m., FOX and FS1 (if necessary)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1 (at better record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2 (at better record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)