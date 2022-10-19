What Channel Is Yankees Game On? TV Guide for ALCS, NLCS and World Series

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are squaring off in the American league Championship Series for the third time in six years, with the Astros getting the best of the Bronx Bombers the first two times.
Meanwhile on the National League side, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres matchup in a battle of underdogs were both took down 100-win teams to get the the NLCS (in the Padres' case, taking down two 100-win teams).
The games will all air on TBS, FS1 or FOX for the championship series, and on FOX for the World Series. On radio, the games will be broadcast on WFAN 660/101.9 FM or in Spanish on WADO 1280.
Here's a full breakdown of when each game will be played and what channel it will be airing on, according to MLB (all times Eastern).
ALCS
Wednesday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 1, NYY @ HOU 7:30 p.m., TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS Game 2, NYY @ HOU 7:30 p.m., TBS
Saturday, Oct. 22
ALCS Game 3, HOU @ NYY 5 p.m., TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23
ALCS Game 4, HOU @ NYY 7 p.m., TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
ALCS Game 5, HOU @ NYY 4 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
ALCS Game 6, NYY @ HOU 6 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS Game 7, NYY @ HOU 7:30 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
NLCS
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 1, PHI @ SD 8 p.m., FS1 (Phillies win 2-0, lead series 1-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS Game 2, PHI @ SD 4:35 p.m., FS1 (Padres win 8-5, series tied 1-1)
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 3, SD @ PHI 7:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
NLCS Game 4, SD @ PHI 7:45 p.m., FOX
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS Game 5, SD @ PHI 2:30 p.m., FS1
Monday, Oct. 24
NLCS Game 6, PHI @ SD 8 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
NLCS Game 7, PHI @ SD 8 p.m., FOX and FS1 (if necessary)
World Series
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1 (at better record), FOX
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2 (at better record), FOX
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3, FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Game 4, FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5, FOX (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)